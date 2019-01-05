MERIDIAN, Idaho — A man was seriously hurt when the camper he was living in went up in flames late Tuesday night.

The fire started at about 11 p.m. on Amity Road, between Eagle Road and Cloverdale.

According to Meridian Fire fire marshal Joe Bongiorno, the camper was the type that typically sits in a pickup truck bed, but was not attached to a vehicle. Instead, the camper was sitting in a field on top of stacked-up hay, Bongiorno said.

Officials say the man tried to save his two dogs after the fire started, getting badly burned in the process. Both dogs died in the fire.

Propane tanks attached to the camper exploded as flames engulfed them, causing loud booms heard by residents in the area. Multiple people called 911, Bongiorno said.

The resident of the camper was transferred to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, then airlifted to the burn unit in Salt Lake City. Bongiorno described his injuries as severe and possibly life-threatening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.