Man who bailed out Patriot Front members arrested for graffiti at Gonzaga

Joshua R. Plotner was one of two men arrested in connection to Patriot Front-related graffiti on Gonzaga's Campus. He bailed out seven members of the group in June.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man arrested in connection to Patriot Front graffiti on the Gonzaga University campus previously paid the bail for seven members arrested in Coeur d’Alene earlier this year.

The graffiti at Gonzaga was found on The Wall northwest of Crosby, according to a letter from GU Student Affairs. Campus security reviewed footage and were able to identify the suspects within an hour.

Spokane Police responded and arrested Joshua R. Plotner and George G. Dugas for malicious mischief.

"At this point we are not able to attribute the graffiti to a specific group, but those two individuals were arrested," SPD said.

While police did not tie the graffiti to any group, The Gonzaga Bulletin reports the message is related to the hate group Patriot Front.

One of the men arrested in connection to graffiti, Joshua R. Plotner, is the same man who paid $2,000 to bail out seven members of Patriot Front in June.

Court records show Plotner, of Craigmont, paid $315 plus fees to bail out each of the men, who were part of the group of 31 arrested in a U-Haul near a Pride event in Coeur d’Alene.

At the time, KREM 2 News reached out to Plotner but he did not respond. It is not clear if he knew the men he paid to bail out.

