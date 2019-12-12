BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man is facing a felony DUI charge after police say he caused a wreck on the outbound Connector early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after midnight at milepost 2 in Boise.

According to Idaho State Police, 39-year-old Bounsong Saengthip was driving west in a Lexus when he rear-ended the car in front of him.

Both Saengthip and the driver of the Mitsubishi Mirage he had struck lost control, and came to a stop in the lanes of travel.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, identified as 63-year-old Debra Jones of Boise, and a passenger in Saengthip's car were hurt in the collision. Both were taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

Investigators say that Saengthip was under the influence of alcohol when the crash happened. He was arrested for DUI and booked into the Ada County Jail.

Court records indicate that Saengthip has previously been convicted of two DUIs in Ada county and one in Canyon County, making this latest charge a felony.

He is due to appear in court Thursday afternoon for arraignment. The outbound Connector was partially blocked for about an hour while responders worked to clear the wreck, but all lanes are now back open.