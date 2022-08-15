Man arrested after attempting to shoot camper near Swan Falls dam

Mark R Allen, 66, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault by a SWAT team.

BOISE, Idaho — A man is in police custody after he reportedly tried to shoot another camper near the Swan Falls dam late Sunday night.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, a 66-year-old Garden City man, later identified as Mark. R. Allen, was charged with aggravated assault and arrested.

Police said dispatch received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, reporting shots being fired near the dam.

Deputies arrived at the scene and spoke to a man who said he was checking on Allen after seeing him fall down at a campsite north of the dam. The man said Allen had pulled a gun out and pointed it at him, causing him to jump in the river to escape since he believed Allen might shoot him.

The man told police he swam over to the Swan Falls Dam, got out and used the emergency phone to report the incident to law enforcement.

During the interview with the man, deputies heard shots being fired in the distance. Due to the time of day and the remoteness of the area, the SWAT team was called in to locate the shooter.

The SWAT team organized a ground search with assistance from an aerial drone, and was able to locate Allen shortly after 2 a.m.

Allen reportedly surrendered without resistance and was taken into custody. After a medical evaluation, it appeared Allen was intoxicated.

Watch more crime news: