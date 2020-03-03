Man airlifted to hospital after I-84 wreck near Burley

The rollover crash happened early Tuesday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — One man was seriously injured after a rollover on I-84 in southern Idaho early Tuesday.

The crash happened at 6:22 a.m. between Hazelton and Burley.

According to Idaho State Police, 60-year-old Hovert Lee of Portland was driving west when his Hyundai went off the left side of the road.

Lee overcorrected and the car veered back onto the interstate before overturning, rolling multiple times.

Lee, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. His current status is unknown.