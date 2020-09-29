Malheur County remains on Oregon's coronavirus watch list

The county is not seeing improvement in the positivity rate or daily new cases, while some counties in Idaho are starting to see lower numbers.

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. — COVID-19 is hitting hard in Malheur County.

The county of fewer than 40,000 people continues to report numbers that are higher than counties twice its size. This is happening while some of the bordering counties in Idaho are starting to see some improvement.

Malheur County is on the state of Oregon's watch list and is still in Phase One of the state's reopening process. According to the state's website, Malheur is the only Oregon county to be in Phase One and on the state watch list.

“Our numbers are not improved enough to get back into Phase Two so right now, unfortunately, we still remain on that watch list,” Malheur County Health Department Director Sarah Poe said.

Part of the reason their cases are staying inflated is due to both long-term care facilities and the Snake River Correctional Institution, the largest prison in the state.

Even without the outbreaks associated with those settings, however, the county is not seeing improvement.

Prison cases do factor into the county's overall total, but the county as a whole is not in much better shape with those numbers removed.



“Our cases are still rather high. For instance, the weekend ending September 23, we had 78 cases identified in the week that were not part of congregate care or SRCI,” Poe said. “That number is still significantly higher than where we need it to be.”

Malheur County is not slowing the spread of COVID-19 and is currently reporting more than 1,600 total cases of the virus.



“The per capita rate per 100,000 for Malheur County, the most recent number was 752 cases per 100,000,” Poe said. “Our sporadic rate, that means the community spread, those cases that can't be linked to another known case, we're at 296 per 100,000.”



According to Poe, the sporadic case rate is nearly triple the next highest county in Oregon.

The latest data from September 23 shows the prison reported 436 cases of COVID-19, more than 25% of the county's overall total at that time which was 1,586.

The prison is making progress in slowing the spread.

“I'm really impressed with their response," Poe said. "I think they're doing as much as they possibly can at this time. It’s just a difficult very high-risk setting."

It's a different situation in Malheur County compared to counties across the state line in Idaho.



“While cases are going down in some counties in Idaho, I think that is also relative to where they were really high,” Poe said. “Idaho was among the worst rates in the country.”

Earlier this month, Poe expressed concern with the lack of restrictions in Idaho compared to Oregon. She told KTVB she believes folks in Malheur County are traveling to Idaho where there are fewer restrictions.

KTVB did reach out to Southwest District Health, which oversees the bordering counties in Idaho, but no one was available for comment.

