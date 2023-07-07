Crash kills 5, including baby girl, in Malheur County

The crash occurred Thursday morning on Highway 20 near Vale. Oregon State Police say one car crossed the center line and collided with another.

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. — Five people died at the scene after two cars collided Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 20 near Vale, Oregon.

A Kia Sedona driven by 62-year-old Lance Lightfoot of Meridian, Idaho, was headed eastbound about 10 miles southwest of Vale when it crossed onto the westbound lane and collided with an oncoming Nissan Sedan driven by 27-year-old Cecilia Loma of Carson, California, Oregon State Police said in a news release after a preliminary investigation.

Police said after colliding, both cars caught fire. Both drivers as well as the three passengers in Loma's car were pronounced dead at the scene. The passengers in Loma's car were identified as Erik Ortiz, 26, of Carson, California; a 15-year-old boy; and an 8-month-old girl.

Highway 20 was closed for about four hours while officers investigated at the scene. Along with OSP troopers, Malheur County Sheriff's deputies and crews with Vale Fire & Ambulance and the Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the crash scene.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.