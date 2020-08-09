What we know about fires that ripped through Malden, Pine City in Whitman County

About 80% of the homes in Malden have been destroyed by fire, authorities said. Homes in Pine City have also been damaged or destroyed.

MALDEN, Wash. — Three fires in Whitman County that sparked on Labor Day have burned more than 10,000 acres.

The town of Malden and Pine City, which were in the path of fires, experienced significant structure.

Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said approximately 80% of homes in the 300-person town of Malden were destroyed by fire, along with the fire station, post office, city hall and other buildings. An unknown number of structures and homes in Pine City have been damaged or destroyed.

The Whitman County Sheriff's Office is blocking the entrance into Malden on Tuesday because a propane tank in the middle of town is leaking. Officials said it could be 24 hours before they allow access to the town due to the danger of the propane tank.

The Colfax and Manning Fires sparked at about 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, and the Babbs Fire began at about noon on the same day, according to incident management officials.

The Colfax Fire burned approximately five acres and is 100% contained on Tuesday.

The Manning Fire has burned an estimated 2,000 acres, while the Babbs Fire has burned an estimated 8,000 acres. Both of the fires are 0% contained at last check.

Officials said the cause of all three fires is under investigation.

Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said in an update sent on Tuesday morning that crews, including those from the City of Spokane and Spokane County, will search for "possible survivors" for the next one to two days. They did not specify how many people could be missing.

Anyone with concerns about unaccounted for friends or family members to contact Whitcom Dispatch Center at 509-332-2521.

"The scale of this disaster really can't be expressed in words. The fire will be extinguished, but a community has been changed for a lifetime. I just hope we don't find the fire took more than homes and buildings. I pray everyone got out in time," Myers said in a statement.

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers also issued a statement Tuesday regarding the fires in Whitman County and other areas of eastern Washington.

“The destruction in Malden, Pine City, Colfax, and other towns in Eastern Washington is heartbreaking and unimaginable,” said McMorris Rodgers. “My prayers for safety go out to all of the families impacted. I will be working with and supporting state and local officials and doing everything I can on the federal level to ensure our communities have the resources they need to rebuild. My team and I are continuing to monitor the ongoing fires and will support fire responders in containing these fires however possible.”

Those who have been displaced or have lost a home in the towns of Malden and Pine City are urged to contact the American Red Cross at 509-670-5331.