BOISE, Idaho — The Treasure Valley's canal system stretches over 1,000 miles, which provides water for hundreds of thousands of residents, and Idaho's Sierra Club hopes to make the land publicly owned so everyone can use the paths that line the canals.

"There are 1,500 miles of canals that criss-cross through the Treasure Valley and they move into every neighborhood that exists in every community," said Eric Willadsen with the Sierra Club, an environmental advocacy group.

Because of the canal system's connectivity, the Sierra Club says it's an ideal pathway to recreate or commute.

"Running, biking, maybe even riding their horses, being on roller skates," Willadsen said. "You are actually talking about getting people off the road, who are biking along the road to get to their job or get to school. Generally, when a cyclist gets hit, they are within a quarter-mile of a canal path that they are not legally allowed to use."

That's why the Sierra Club and several other agencies are pushing to open this private land and make it public.

As it stands now, there are multiple owners to the pathways.

"It's a mixed bag, sometimes irrigation districts own it, sometimes it is adjacent homeowners, farm owners," Willadsen said.

Daren Coon with Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District says different ownerships over the canal system creates a big hurdle making the land public for everyone to use.

"I think it would be nearly impossible to convert the private ownership of the land to a public ownership," Coon said.

"We know it's going to be a long process, but I think we can work with a lot of different stakeholders to make this happen," Willadsen said.

To weigh in on the proposal to make the canal system public, click here.

