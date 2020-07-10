Make-A-Wish Idaho virtual event raises $120,000

The annual Serving Up Wishes fundraiser brought together donors and Boise State athletes - online - all for a great cause.

BOISE, Idaho — Every year, Make-A-Wish Idaho teams up with the Boise State Athletic Department for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The "Serving Up Wishes" event is quite the spectacle at the Stueckle Sky Center at Albertsons Stadium. It features athletes from all of the Bronco sports coming together to put on a fundraising show for a soldout crowd.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's event was held virtually on Tuesday night.

Athletes still lobbied for Wish Bucks - which are purchased by donors - for a competition between the teams at Boise State. And they did so in very unique and clever ways in videos they created.

Auction items included a dinner for eight with football coach Bryan Harsin and his wife, and also one with basketball coach Leon Rice and his wife.

Another great prize up for grabs - a bike ride with Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong.

The evening also featured testimonials from kids dealing with critical illnesses. They described how having a wish granted helps to distract them from their health struggles.

Each year, Make-A-Wish Idaho has nearly 100 kids on the waiting list to have a wish granted.

The auction will be open through Thursday night. You can make a bid here.

