AAA says $4 per gallon is 'tipping point' for majority of Americans

Half of U.S. adults feel that gas priced at $3 or more per gallon is "too high". When gas prices hit the $4 mark, however, 59% say they will adjust their lifestyles.

BOISE, Idaho — As gas prices across the country continue to rise, AAA says that for many Americans, $4 per gallon is the tipping point that will force them to change their driving habits.

According to new research by AAA, half of U.S. adults feel that gas priced at $3 or more per gallon is "too high", which is consistent with previous studies. When gas prices hit the $4 mark, however, 59% of Americans say they will adjust their lifestyle choices. At $5, that number climbs to 75%.

Today in Idaho, the average price for a gallon of regular is $4.30, which is 68 cents more than a week ago, and 78 cents more than a month ago.

Meanwhile, the national average is currently sitting at $4.32 per gallon, 59 cents higher than the previous week, and 84 cents more than the month before.

The rising cost of crude oil continues to put upward pressure on gas prices.

"Rising fuel prices can affect everything from mass transit and ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft to food deliveries and shipping costs," AAA Idaho spokesman, Matthew Conde, said. "Everyone is feeling the pinch, and it's getting more challenging to shift funds to cover the expense."

While many Americans are adjusting their daily activities to offset the rising costs, they're still likely to travel this summer. AAA's survey found that 52% plan to take a vacation, with 42% of that group saying regardless of gas prices, they will not consider changing their travel plans.

"If you're going to travel, it would be wise to beef up your budget," Conde said. "Road trips may get much more expensive, especially over longer distances. Airfares may be impacted by the higher price of jet fuel, and hotels and restaurants may also have to charge more for their products and services. Some families may try to conserve fuel and save a little money by selecting a major city or resort that can serve as a base camp, then focus on local activities."

Out of the U.S. adults who reported that they would make a change to offset higher gas prices, 80% said they would drive less.

With regards to carpooling, 18 to 34-year-olds are three times more likely to consider carpooling compared to their older counterparts. Mature drivers were more likely to combine trips and errands to reduce shopping and dining out.

Idaho gas prices as of 3/10/22:

Boise - $4.37

Coeur d'Alene - $4.11

Franklin - $4.40

Idaho Falls - $4.18

Lewiston - $4.20

Pocatello - $4.29

Twin Falls - $4.42

