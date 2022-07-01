Idahoans left waiting months for new license plates due to machine maintenance issue

Idaho Correctional Industries makes license plates for the state. Machine maintenance has left the state without new plates for nearly two months.

BOISE, Idaho — License plate shipments are delayed across Idaho, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).

License plates typically take 30 days to arrive in the mail after registration; however, the machine used to make the license plates failed due to a maintenance issue, according to ITD.

The machine needed a replacement part on June 8th, one specifically customized to the machine; because of that, ITD expects the machine will not be fully functioning until July 29th.

Inmates make the license plates through a partnership between Idaho Correctional Industries (ICI) and ITD, according to ICI General Manager Todd Plimpton.

"The partnership is long lasting. I can't tell you how far back it goes, but it goes back decades," Plimpton said. "I don't think a lot of people will be adversely affected."

People waiting on new plates should expect up to a 10-day delay, according to Plimpton. However, several people have already waited long past that timeline, including Josh Crooks who rents cars for a living.

"We've registered 5 cars in the last two months. We're still waiting on our plates," Crooks said. "It's an inconvenience. I'm hoping they come soon and we can throw them on there."

Crooks is concerned police will pull over his customers for not having official plates, but according to ITD, Idaho State Police and local police departments are already aware of the license plate delay.

Paper registration is valid proof of registration, even without the metal plates, but that does not mean the papers are without problems. Cody Van Leuven has registered two motorcycles and a car this summer with paper registration.

"We have been waiting on those [license plates] for three months. More than 90 days now," Van Leuven said. "In fact, my son just got pulled over in my Jetta the other day because the officer couldn't see the temporary tag - he pulled him over."

The paper registration was not easily visible in the rear window, according to Van Leuven. Police let his son go after a brief stop once they confirmed the vehicle registration.

Overall, it is mostly an inconvenience for car owners; but with so much disparity between ICI's timeline and his personal experience, Crooks is wondering when his plates will finally arrive in the mail.

"I need those plates, for sure," Crooks said. "All I can do is put the paper on the back. And just wait for it. That's all I can do."

