BOISE, Idaho — More Secret Santas are pitching in to cover lunch debt for Boise school children.



Since KTVB first reported on the anonymous donations that paid off lunch debt for dozens of students at Timberline High and Shadow Hills Elementary, debts at 16 more schools have been paid off or have someone interested in paying them off.



Boise School District spokesman Dan Hollar says the donations and commitments to donate total more than $11,000.



He says anyone who wants to check on lunch debts for a particular school should contact the district's food service office.

