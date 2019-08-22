BOISE, Idaho — A trucker escaped unhurt after the lumber truck he was driving overturned near Council Thursday morning.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on U.S. 95, about seven miles north of Council.
According to Idaho State Police, 47-year-old Raymond Astle of Grangeville was headed south on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The truck tipped over, spilling lumber onto the road and the shoulder.
Logging truck crash on Highway 95
Astle was wearing a seatbelt, and wasn't hurt.
An Idaho Transportation Department spokesman say crews were on scene cleaning up the mess until around 3 p.m.
Traffic on U.S. 95 was reduced to one lane for much of the day.
Both lanes are back open again.