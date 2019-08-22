BOISE, Idaho — A trucker escaped unhurt after the lumber truck he was driving overturned near Council Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on U.S. 95, about seven miles north of Council.

According to Idaho State Police, 47-year-old Raymond Astle of Grangeville was headed south on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The truck tipped over, spilling lumber onto the road and the shoulder.

Logging truck crash on Highway 95 A logging truck ended up on its side on Highway 95 near Council Thursday morning.

Astle was wearing a seatbelt, and wasn't hurt.

An Idaho Transportation Department spokesman say crews were on scene cleaning up the mess until around 3 p.m.

Traffic on U.S. 95 was reduced to one lane for much of the day.

Both lanes are back open again.