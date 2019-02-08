BOISE, Idaho — Idaho 21 is blocked as crews continue working on the Lucky Fire Friday.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, traffic is being turned around at Arrowrock Road.

The blockage is expected to last through Friday night. The sheriff's office says the shutdown was put in place to keep crews working along the highway safe as they mop up the flames.

The Lucky Fire burned about 150 acres in brush and steep terrain near Lucky Peak State Park Thursday. The cause is unknown, but officials say the fire - which sparked around 1 a.m. - is considered "suspicious."

Crews said Thursday that they had a "soft containment" with dozer and hand lines around the fire area.

