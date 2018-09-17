BOISE — KTVB has been receiving lots of phone calls, emails and social media posts inquiring about loud booms and rumbling noises heard mostly in southeast Boise over the weekend.

Natalie Sellen lives in Columbia Village and said she was sleeping when a loud noise woke her up around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Others posted on the NextDoor App that they too heard mysterious sounds all weekend long.

Martine Maitoza posted on Facebook that they live in the Harris Ranch area and heard three loud booms. One lasted for a few seconds and was so strong it shook their house.

We contacted local military officials in Mountain Home and Boise to find out if they could provide an explanation.

Sgt. Jeremy Mosier, public affairs with the Mountain Home Air Force Base, reached out to the agencies on base and found out they were not conducting any training or flight exercises in the Boise area this weekend.

Major Chris Borders with the Idaho National Guard stationed at Gowen Field in Boise also got back to us Monday afternoon. He said they were not out making any loud booms, but he did offer up a possible answer.

Borders says there is an active duty unit from Washington state’s Joint Base Lewis-McChord that has been conducting live fire training at the Orchard Combat Training Center south of Boise. They are using machine guns, mortars and artillery. He says it’s hard to know for sure if that’s what people heard, but it is likely.

