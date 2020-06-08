Crews battling Lost River Fire near Arco

The fire is currently estimated at 1,000 acres.

ARCO, Idaho — Firefighters are working to contain a new wildfire that sparked early Thursday morning near the town of Arco.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire started at about 2 a.m., ten miles east of town on Idaho National Laboratory lands.

The fire is currently estimated at 1,000 acres. The cause of the fire has not been officially released, but lightning was reported in the area overnight.

Both INL and BLM firefighting crews are working to put out the blaze. The BLM said shortly before 7 a.m. that the forward progress of the fire has been stopped, and crews are working to put in lines around the burned area.