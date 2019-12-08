BOISE, Idaho — A lost camera with possible engagement photos was turned in to the Ada County Sheriff's Office's main location in Boise and deputies are now trying to find the owner of the lost camera.

The camera, a Canon EOS Rebel T5 camera, was turned in to the records office by someone but the person did not state where they found the camera at.

Photos on the camera appear to be engagement photos, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies ask that if anyone knows who the camera belongs to or recognizes the couple in the photos that they contact the Ada County Sheriff's Office's property and evidence department at 208-577-3050 or send an email to acsofeedback@adacounty.id.gov.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said "We are pretty sure whoever lost it would love to get it back."

This is the lost camera with possible engagement photos that was turned in to the Ada County Sheriff's Office in Boise.

Ada County Sheriff's Office

