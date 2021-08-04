Looking for a job? Head to Nampa Wednesday afternoon

Around 70 companies will be at the Nampa Civic Center from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. looking to hire hundreds of new employees. So get that resume ready.

NAMPA, Idaho — Around 70 companies will be at the Nampa Civic Center Wednesday afternoon looking to hire hundreds of new workers.

The Idaho Job & Career Fair looks to connect job seekers with companies that are in need of employees. The job fair runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say there will be a vast assortment of job opportunities for people to explore all at one location.

Job seekers should bring resumes, have all the information needed to fill out job applications and be prepared to discuss related skills and abilities with employers.

You can also attend any of the free workshops to assist with your job seeking experience:

1:30 p.m. – How to Find a Good Employer in Today's Market

Rob Graham, Express Employment Professionals

2:30 p.m. - Preparing for your Interview

Stacy Harshman, Career Management Coach at Your Fulfilling Life

3:30 p.m. – Job Hunting: Getting Comfortable with the Uncomfortable

Austin Plew, Atlas Staffing, Inc

4:30 p.m. – COVID Comeback – Five Tips for Getting Back to Work

Pamela Kleibrink Thompson, Recruiter/Career Coach

Companies will be offering a wide variety of full-time and part-time positions, as well as training resources, in every discipline from sales to manufacturing, finance, transportation, laborers, technicians and engineering to caregiving, administration, construction, hospitality, corrections to trades, healthcare, customer service and more.



Job seekers of all experience levels are encouraged to attend this event. Be sure to dress for success.

You can register for the Idaho Job & Career Fair in advance at www.IdahoCareerFair.com for a contact-less registration and to view the participating companies.

