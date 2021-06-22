Looking for a job? Come to Caldwell on Wednesday

The Idaho Department of Labor says more than 120 Idaho employers will be looking to fill nearly 3,500 jobs.

CALDWELL, Idaho — If you are looking for a job, dust off that resume and head to Caldwell on Wednesday, June 23.

The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a massive job fair. More than 120 Idaho employers are looking to fill nearly 3,500 jobs.

They will all be participating in a four-hour outdoor hiring event that starts at 9:30 a.m. at the G.A.L.S. Quad softball fields at 4700 Skyway Street in Caldwell. The first half hour is dedicated to veterans and their spouses.



Among employers attending are the cities of Caldwell and Nampa, Boise State University, Amazon, CS Beef, Admiral Beverage Corporation (Pepsi), Ford Idaho Center – Spectra, Knife River, the Community Council of Idaho and more.

The jobs offered are in all industries and cover several occupations, including data engineers, account managers, production line operators, warehouse team members, financial analysts, landscapers, software developers, caregivers, registered nurses, youth care providers, hair stylists and more.



For more details and a complete list of employers visit their website.



Many of the jobs pay between $11 and $29 per hour and include benefits. Several employers are offering signing bonuses.



Caldwell's outdoor hiring event is one of many job fairs scheduled throughout the state for the summer and are part of the state's efforts to help Idahoans return to work.

