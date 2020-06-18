Longtime Boise eatery Rockies Diner closing

The owner of the 1950s-themed restaurant said he could not keep up with payments due to the pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — After nearly 30 years of serving patty melts and pancakes carried by servers on roller skates, Rockies Diner is closing its doors for good.

The owner of the 1950s-style diner along Overland Road on the Boise Bench announced the closure Wednesday in a Facebook post.

Rocky Paflias said his staff was working hard on upgrades to the diner, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he couldn't keep up with payments on everything that needed to be updated.

"Rockies was more [than] just a restaurant," Paflias said. "It became a family from my loyal employees that stuck with me through it all to my amazing customers who gave me a reason to be there.

"I truly thank you all for coming into Rockies and supporting me through these 28 years," he added. "I owe it all to you and your loyalty."

Many of those loyal customers shared their memories of the diner in the comments of the post.