BOISE - The problem of poaching has hit home for Boise State University bird researchers.

Someone recently shot and killed a nesting female long-billed curlew near the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area.

Two researchers with the Intermountain Bird Observatory found the dead bird last Friday, while checking nests.

They say that based on the bullet holes, it appears that the bird had been shot while sitting perched on the ground.

Intermountain Bird Observatory staff say they are working with local agencies to improve enforcement of existing laws that protect curlews, and working on outreach to help prevent future bird deaths on public lands.

"It's hard for me to know exactly what's going on in folks' minds that are out there,” said Jay Carlisle with the Intermountain Bird Observatory. “It's legal to shoot ground squirrels, other varmints like coyotes or badgers. Other animals, or to just target shoot in general. But it's not legal to shoot birds of prey or other protected non-game species like curlews. Whether or not it's an incidental thing like hitting the wrong target or no one's watching, I'm not sure what's going through folks' minds, but it's happening enough times that it's suggesting it's more than just an accidental thing."

