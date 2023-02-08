Yellow air quality advisory for Ada, Canyon Counties

The advisory is for Thursday into Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued a yellow/moderate air quality advisory for Thursday, Aug. 3 into Friday because of regional wildfire smoke.

The advisory includes burn restrictions in those counties, people cannot do any outdoor burning but can still use a woodstove or fireplace. Burning restrictions occur when the air quality index reaches 60 or above.

For more information and for air quality advisory updates, people can go to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality's website. People can also check the burn map here.

