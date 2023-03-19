Woman dies in fatal crash near Mountain Home

The crash happened on I-84 in Elmore County.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — According to Idaho State Police (ISP) a 34-year-old woman from Mountain Home driving a 2006 Hyundai Sonata was in a fatal car crash Saturday, March 18 around midnight.

Police said that the woman drove off the left shoulder of the highway and overturned near milepost 87, just west of Mountain Home. She died at the scene.

Idaho State Police said the crash is under investigation.

