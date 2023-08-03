West Nile Virus continues to spread in Canyon County, needs the public's help to mitigate the disease

County officials said small backyard sites and water troughs have made it difficult to control spreading.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — After a surge in West Nile Virus, the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District (CCMAD) requests the public's help to eliminate the sources and stop the spread.

“Artificial containers, water troughs and other small backyard larval sites continue to be the most difficult for us to control effectively,” Jim Lunders, Director of Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District said.

Just this week, the number of positive mosquito pools has reached 25 in 13 locations. The CCMAD has been working to set up dry ice baited traps and gravid traps across Canyon County to monitor adult mosquito activity and to keep track of populations.

Symptoms of the virus are dependent on the severity of the disease and can simulate other viral infections.

"Unfortunately, neither humans or horses can be conclusively diagnosed with West Nile virus without being tested," Lunders said, "if a physician or veterinarian suspects a patients has West Nile virus a blood test should be performed to confirm their diagnosis."

Lunders recommends the following suggestions to mitigate the spread of West Nile:

• Eliminate or treat all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes, such as:

flooded fields

birdbaths

wading & swimming pools not in use

clogged gutters

old tires

If it holds water for 7 days, it can produce mosquitoes.

• Wear repellents while outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito-infested areas.

• Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Picaridin or 2-undecanone, making sure to follow the directions on the container.

• Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.

• Vaccinate horses for WNv, WEE, and other diseases.

• Use EPA registered residual insect sprays on horses, making sure to follow the directions on the container.

• Have your livestock watering troughs stocked with mosquitofish for free by submitting a service request to CCMAD.

• Notify the District at 208-461-8633 if you have a site that is too large to be eliminated so it can be properly treated.

Additional information on mosquitoes and the diseases they carry can be found at:

