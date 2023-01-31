West Ada School District raising funds for AED Devices

In February, the district will raise funds for external defibrillators (AED) for schools and athletic programs.

IDAHO, USA — February is American Heart Month and during this time the West Ada School District is seeking to raise funds to provide external defibrillators (AED) to schools and athletic programs.

"While schools are not required to have AED devices, we feel this is an important step in being prepared for any cardiac emergency,” Tracey Garner, RN, Supervisor of Health Services at West Ada School District said. “In addition to providing potentially life-saving services for students and staff, our schools host a variety of extracurricular activities. Visiting community members may also need assistance from these devices."

The district hopes to buy one AED per school. The cost for medical-grade AED's is around $1,550 - $2,000 per unit. The district has already raised $6,000 and is hoping to get $69,000.

“Student and staff safety is our utmost priority in each school building,” Dr. Derek Bub, Superintendent of West Ada School District said. “Having an AED in each school will provide a safe environment for all. Should a crisis take place, our schools will be more prepared to provide emergency medical assistance."

People who want to support the district can:

Visit the West Ada Education Foundation website and submit an online donation with “Nursing - AED” selected as the designation

Mail a check to the West Ada Education Foundation with “Nursing - AED” in the memo; 1303 E Central Drive, Meridian, ID 83642

Make an in-person donation by visiting the West Ada District Service Center; 1303 E Central Drive, Meridian, ID 83642

