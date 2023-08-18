x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Washington man arrested, charged with vehicular manslaughter

Police said 19-year-old Alonso Hernandez Garcia crashed into another driver on Aug 11, who later died from his injuries.
Credit: KTVB
File image of an Idaho State Police patrol car.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho — A Washington man has been arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter, according to Idaho State Police (ISP). 19-year-old Alonso Hernandez Garcia from Mattawa, Washington was involved in a crash on US-90 on Aug. 11. Police said he lost control of his car and hit another car head-on. 

That person, a 22-year-old man from Rexburg, died at the scene.

ISP said a warrant was issued for his arrest in Jefferson County and Garcia was booked into the Jefferson County Jail after he received medical treatment. 

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS:  Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Fish salvage order issued for Mormon Reservoir as the fish are expected to die

Before You Leave, Check This Out