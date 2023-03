The road, near Ketchum, is closed due to avalanches.

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — Warm Springs Road in Blaine County is closed due to avalanches. As of Sunday, March 12, road crews had cleared five avalanches from the road so far, and are working on three more.

The county does not expect the road to be cleared anytime soon and are asking people to avoid the area.

