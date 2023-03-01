Vulnerable man missing in Boise

Police are looking for a man named Jerry.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is looking for a missing vulnerable adult named Jerry. He was last seen on Monday, March 1 close to Chinden Blvd and N. Greenwood St. in Garden City around 3:00 p.m.

Jerry was driving a 2012 white Ford Fusion with the license plate number 1A6Y578 and is 5'4 with brown eyes and grey hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a leather jacket.

Police are asking anyone who sees him to call dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Watch more Local News: