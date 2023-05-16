Veterans Memorial Park master plan includes an 18-hole disc golf course

The final plan is not set in stone. City of Boise Parks & Recreation Department expects a final plan in late summer or the fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise Parks and Recreation Commission approved the Veterans Memorial Park master plan revision Monday to provide new amenities including a natural play area, security infrastructure, and an 18-hole disc golf course, according to Parks and Rec Superintendent of Parks Resources Sara Arkle.

The approval allows Parks and Rec to continue forward with their next steps toward a final plan. Parks and Rec plans to spend $660,000 in impact fees on the project.

Parks and Rec received 1,341 responses on a public survey to gauge public interest in different park updates. The top three responses are the focal point of the current master plan.

"People are engaged. They care about what is going on with their park," Arkle said.

Public hearing included strong support, and concerns, over the 18-hole disc golf course. Some questioned the current plan for basket locations conflicting with natural gathering areas, while others felt an 18-hole course is too large for the space.

The current tentative basket locations were designed by the city in collaboration with disc golf organizations who have already used Veterans Memorial Park for pop-up tournaments in the past.

"Eighteen holes would be phenomenal. It would open the course for tournaments and local vendors, or anyone else to come play - what you consider - a full disc golf course," avid disc golfer Dan Oates said.

Oates filled out the survey in support of the 18-hole course. Right now, Ann Morrison Park is the only 18-hole disc golf course in Boise.

"We have been seeing that community explode," Arkle said. "We're not a final design phase, yet."

Discussions between stakeholders and residents are ongoing to address the finer nuance of concerns and wants, according to Arkle. The final plan will be in place late summer or in the fall.

Watch more Local News: