Valley Regional Transit wants public feedback to make system improvements

People can publicly comment at three upcoming open house meetings.

BOISE, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit (VRT), is holding three open house meetings to get feedback from the public on improving the bus system. VRT is working to create a "Better Bus" network to better serve the Treasure Valley.

"We're asking a rather simple question with a lot of different answers – how do we make the bus better?" said Elaine Clegg, VRT's Chief Executive Officer. "We're looking at how, within a fixed and limited budget, we can envision for tomorrow while we make improvements today. This includes better bus routes, bus rides, and bus stops, while considering a possible rail line, and we want public input to help guide our work."

The "Better Bus" network is looking to provide more frequent bus networks and connections, a regional rail and better technology.

"Currently, our funding doesn't allow us to expand, so we have to make strategic decisions with the amount of service we offer," Clegg explained. "How can we better allocate hours to provide the best service within our existing capabilities while illuminating the possibilities of expanded services? This points toward a higher frequency system, which is a major part of what we are doing with Better Bus."

More details regarding the "Better Bus" network will be available in May.

"The work we did in 2018 really set the stage for where we are now," said Stephen Hunt, VRT's Chief Development Officer. "We currently run as much service as we can within our budget. We learned that we need four times more service to meet community needs, and we also learned that the public is willing to support more."

Open house dates:

• Thursday, April 6, Main Street Station, rear conference room (777 W. Main St., Boise, ID 83702), 4-8 pm.

• Friday, April 14, Boise Main Library, William F. Hayes Memorial Auditorium (715 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise, ID 83702), 2-6 pm.

• Monday, April 24, Caldwell Library, Dean E. Miller Community Room (1010 Dearborn St., Caldwell, ID 83605), 4-8 pm.

Watch more Local News: