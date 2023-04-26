Valley Regional Transit donates bus to help veterans in hospice care travel

Lifestar Rural EMS will use the bus to take veterans out to visit and see some of their favorite sites

BOISE, Idaho — A bus donation is helping those who served our country travel to their favorite sites. Valley Regional Transit donated a bus that will be used to help veterans in hospice care get around.

Lifestar Rural EMS is a nonprofit volunteer organization that transports elderly veterans from the Boise VA Medical Center to appointments, procedures, and events.

The donation will help Lifestar Rural EMS to take veterans out to visit and see some of their favorite sites again.

"The first one they reached out to us about was a retired park ranger," Bud Paine, EMS Chief for Lifestar Rural EMS said. "And he said, 'All I want to do is go see my mountains.'"

Now, with the help of the bus, even more veterans will be able to take trips like that.

Lifestar Rural EMS says the trips are tremendous for the veterans' mental health, especially for older veterans who can't get out by themselves.

"When the veterans get toward that stage, often family kind of moves away, distances. And of course, they're just locked in the hospital, and they hear all the noise 24/7," Paine said. "And what we want to do is take them out. Give them somewhere to go where they can visit what they want to. So far it seems like the majority all want to go to the mountains."

The eight-seat Ford E-450 has room for three wheelchairs. Valley Regional transit bought the bus in 2011 for paratransit - transportation that aids people for disabilities.

The bus was scheduled for replacement, so Lifestar Rural EMS reached out to VRT, who made the donation for a good cause.

"It's amazing," Leslie Pedrosa, chief operations officer at Valley Regional Transit said. "You know, being a military mom, it couldn't go to a better cause."

Lifestar Rural EMS says they're already planning some bus trips out to the mountains, and some fishing trips for veterans.

Lifestar Rural EMS is a nonprofit organization. Donations to help with their current needs and operating expenses can be made on their website.

