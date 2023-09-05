Uptick of mountain lion, black bear reports in Sun Valley and Ketchum

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said sightings are increasing in the Wood River Valley.

KETCHUM, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is warning people of an uptick in mountain lion and black bear sightings in the Wood River Valley. The department reports that wildlife biologists state it is probably due to year-round deer and elk populations and warns people to be aware of their surroundings when outside.

“The frequency of these reports and the apparent habituation to humans by these lions and black bear is concerning” Regional Wildlife Manager Mike McDonald said, “we’re hearing from local residents that both the lions and bear are not exhibiting fear towards human activity. Mountain lions and black bears should not feel comfortable living within our communities.”

The department stated that Ketchum and Sun Valley have seen both solitary and pairs of mountain lions.

“We continue to hear that some in our communities advise against calling Fish and Game when a mountain lion or black bear is seen in a neighborhood or becomes involved in some type of conflict. They assert that calling will always result in animals being euthanized. That statement is not true,” said Senior Conservation Officer Brandyn Hurd, “we will always encourage people to notify us if they observe a lion or bear in their neighborhood. Early reports from residents allow us to be proactive in our efforts to encourage these animals to move out of local neighborhoods. We have proactive options to deter wildlife, such as hazing. If we are forced to be reactive in response to an aggressive animal, often our only option is to lethally removal the animal that has become a threat to public safety.”

IDFG asks that people report any sightings and released the following safety tips:

Personal safety around mountain lions

Wildlife managers agree that if a person is in close proximity to a lion, meaning they see it, they should:

NEVER run away from a mountain lion. The lion’s instinct is to chase and ultimately catch what they perceive as a potential prey.

NEVER turn your back on a lion. Always face them while making yourself look as large as you can. Yell loudly, but don’t scream. A high-pitched scream may mimic the sound of a wounded animal.

SLOWLY back away while maintaining eye contact with the lion.

Safety equipment you may choose to carry could include bear spray, a noise device, like an air-horn, and if you walk in the dark, a very bright flashlight.

If you are attacked, fight back!

Tips to reduce human-wildlife conflicts

Homeowners are asked to check around their homes and reduce the potential for a lion to find refuge around their homes. Areas under decks should be blocked so that lions cannot access the space for a day bed. All doors to barns and backyard sheds should be securely closed so that lions cannot gain access to these spaces.

For bears, household garbage should be securely stored until the day of pick-up and all bird feeders should be taken down. During the fall months, bears are putting a tremendous amount of effort into eating as much as they can in anticipation of going into hibernation.

When walking your dog, keep it on leash. When letting pets outside, especially at night, turn on porch lights and make noise so that any wildlife that might be in close proximity is alerted. Attacks can often be the result of surprise encounters, with both people and pets.

People can contact IDFG at the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359. Or report wildlife attacks by calling 911.





Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.