Two people in the hospital after a plane crash in McCall

The two people were then transported to St. Luke's in McCall and then taken by helicopter to a hospital in Boise. Their condition is unknown at this time.

MCCALL, Idaho — An experienced pilot and a passenger are in the hospital after their plane crashed in McCall near the McCall Baptist Church. According to the city, the plane crash happened earlier today, just before 10:00 a.m., when the Cessna aircraft struggled to maintain altitude after takeoff at the McCall Airport.

"Employees from Sawtooth Flying Service and the Smokejumper Base reported observing the aircraft's failure to maintain altitude, eventually losing sight of it. Prompt action was taken, with Sawtooth Flying Service and McCall Aviation immediately alerting emergency services by dialing 911," a press release stated. "In response to the distress call, personnel from McCall Fire, McCall PD, McCall Airport staff, a pilot from Sawtooth Flying Service, and a pilot from the jump base swiftly mobilized to the crash site. Their coordinated efforts ensured a rapid response and well-coordinated operation."

The two people were then transported to St. Luke's in McCall and then taken by helicopter to a hospital in Boise. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The city said that the investigation is in the preliminary stage and asked people and the media to be patient, as there is no more information being released at this time.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash.

Watch more Local News: