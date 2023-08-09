Two people dead, two in hospital after crash north of Pocatello

Police said a man driving a dump truck ran into three cars.

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — Two people are dead, and two are in the hospital, after a crash involving multiple cars north of Pocatello. According to Idaho State Police, a 67-year-old man from Idaho Falls was driving a 2008 Peterbilt dump truck south on I-15 when he came onto slowing traffic and drove into three cars.

A 23-year-old man from Idaho Falls driving a 1998 Toyota Avalon and his passenger a 26-year-old woman, also from Idaho Falls, were taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. A 20-year-old girl from Ammon was riding in their car and was taken to the hospital.

The man driving the dump truck was also taken to the hospital.

The other people involved, driving a 2000 Ford pick-up and a 2006 Dodge pick-up were not injured.

Traffic was closed on the highway for about two and a half hours. Police are investigating the crash.

