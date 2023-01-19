Abortion rights event planned in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Abortion Rights Collective is hosting a counter protest against "the anti-abortion agenda harming our community."
"Idaho Abortion Rights is hosting a peaceful counter protest this Saturday to continue to show Idahoans that there is resistance to the abortion bans and that abortion bans are not something to be celebrated," Founder Kimra Luna said. "The bans have harmed our communities, particularly marginalized communities and people living in rural areas. We will continue to work hard to ensure all Idahoans get the access they deserve."
The Idaho Abortion Rights protest is Saturday, Jan. 21 at Cherie Buckner-Webb Park on 1100 W. Bannock St. at 1:15 p.m. People are encouraged to bring a friend and a bold protest sign.
