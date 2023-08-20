'Truly the most incredible feeling ever': Zach Bryan invites fan onstage to sing with him at the Ford Idaho Center

A girl from Eagle got the invite after she had been making TikTok videos for 200 days, on day 176 he commented on her post.

NAMPA, Idaho — People who attended the Zach Bryan concert at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa a few days ago probably saw a girl onstage with him. That girl is Molly Johnson, a 17-year-old from Eagle, and how she got on stage started with a TikTok video, actually 176 TikTok videos.

Johnson said that 200 days ago she started making music videos on the app in hopes that Bryan would perform his song "She's Alright" when he came to Idaho. It is a song about his late mother and a song that resonates with Johnson because she also lost her mom, when she was just 13 years old.

"It just hit home, right. And it meant a lot to me," Johnson said. "So, I started making these videos every day in hopes that he would just agree to play it."

She posted on TikTok every day for 175 days, on the 176th day he answered.

"He commented and he had seen it," she said. "And not only did he say that he was going to play the song, he invited me to come up on stage and play, which was amazing."

It was a special moment to see the two of them honoring their moms who passed away.

"People have been so supportive. I've gotten comments from people who have also lost their mom," Johnson said. "And that's just means so much to me. And then to get on stage, and to have everyone sing it along with you, and to know who you are because of the TikTok and just to support you so much. It is truly the most incredible feeling ever. And I feel so lucky."

She said that Bryan was the most genuine person.

"And multiple times throughout the night his team or him would come up to us, like we did soundcheck before, and he would come up to me and ask, is there anything we can get you guys? And then he gave me a guitar after which was just so thoughtful," she said.

She said, if her mom could have been there, she could imagine her reaction.

"I can hear her screaming right now. I'm not exactly sure where she would say I'm sure she would just be beaming, and would be so excited for me,' Johnson said. "I'm sure she is beaming right now."

Johnson said she would like to use the platform she has now to raise awareness for Multiple sclerosis, which is what her mother passed from. She added that her story is a good reminder to never give up.





