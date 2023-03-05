Treasure Valley Schools attending Idaho Lottery's fundraiser event

Local schools are attending 'Scratch for Schools' at the Ford Center in Nampa on Monday.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Lottery's public school fundraising event "Scratch for Schools" will have 98 area schools in attendance. According to a press release, it's the largest lottery scratch event ever to be held in Nampa.

"It's the fastest five-minute fundraiser in Idaho," stated the release. "Visually, it is a spectacle unlike anything you have seen. Each of the schools will compete for the title of fastest scratching school and win cash for their classroom or school needs like playground equipment, books for their library, or computer learning software."

"Scratch for Schools" is Monday, March 6 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa at 4:00 p.m. During the fundraiser, representatives for the school will scratch off, "an estimated 20,000 tickets."

All schools that participate get a pack of tickets, and then teachers, administrators, PTO members and staff members have five minutes to scratch off as many tickets as possible. Representatives will be wearing their school colors and costumes. According to the release, the event is very "high energy."

This is the 22nd annual "Scratch for Schools" fundraiser. The lottery is hosting 10 events all over the state and there are over 450 schools registered. In total, the lottery has returned more than $1.5 million back to Idaho public schools.

