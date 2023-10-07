Toddler found dead in hot car in Rathdrum

ISP detectives said they think the child was playing before family members found the boy in the car.

RATHDRUM, Idaho — A two-year-old boy was found dead in a hot car on the 15500 block of N. Gray St., on Sunday, July 9 around 5:20 p.m. According to Idaho State Police, family members found the toddler and called 911, officers attempted to save the boy but were unable to.

The incident occurred on the 15500 block of N. Gray St. said the outside temperature around that time was 92 degrees.

According to police, the Kootenai County Coroner's Office took custody of the toddler and will release the cause of death and name of the toddler at some point. No other information is available, and the case is under investigation.

