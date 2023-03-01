The Idaho Transportation Department is changing license plate design

IDAHO, USA — Idaho's state bird, the Mountain Bluebird, will be the new design on Idaho licenses. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) said the new look will be on all new license issues and renewals beginning in April.

The department said that it's good practice to change the design every few years to combat counterfeiting and stay current with technology. People don't need to change their license once the new design goes into effect. You can just wait until you need to go in and renewal or replacement. There is no extra charge for the new design.