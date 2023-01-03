The effort to recall Eagle's mayor and the city council members failed

The group attempting to get a recall was unable to collect the number of needed signatures.

EAGLE, Idaho — A non-partisan group of residents in Eagle trying to recall the mayor Jason Pierce and city council members, failed to gather the number of signatures that were needed.

"While the required number of signatures was not met by the deadline, the group’s organizers are encouraged by the high-level of interest, engagement, and support of city residents," stated a press release from the group.

The group, called Eagle Citizens for Open Government, claim that the mayor and city council do not listen to their constituents, are fiscally irresponsible and are involved in unethical business conduct that includes conflicts of interest. The release did not state how many signatures they had collected since they launched the petition roughly 80 days ago but would have needed to collect around 4,300 signatures by Dec. 27.

Although the group was unable to collect enough signatures to garner a recall, the release stated that it will still engage with Eagle residents in 2023.

"The group encourages residents to stay informed; provide input, stories, and recommendations; and further engage in government meetings and forums," stated the release.

