Teams from Northwest Association for Blind Athletes compete in triathlon

BOISE, Idaho — For the first time, six teams from the Northwest Association for Blind Athletes (NWABA) will compete in the Treasure Valley Triathlon on Sunday, June 18.

"Our original intent to participate included one athlete in one event to dip our toes into community races," NWABA's Idaho Program Manager and a participant in the triathlon, Sam Picciano said. "Now, I'm on a team, The Scorching Scorpios, affixing black scorpion figurines with red eyes to our gear for race day; needless to say, we're all so excited for this accessible race that's happening right here in our backyard."

The NWABA in partnership with Boise Adaptive Snowsport Education (BASE) are supporting eight athletes for the event.

The eight athletes will have seven guides and will participate in super sprint relays that are comprised of swimming, cycling and running. There are also athletes on various relay teams. Some of the members include a father/son duo from Portland, Oregon and two veterans.

"To prepare the teams for race day, in addition to the participants' self-training, NWABA held two triathlon training events at Esther Simplot Park. Triathlon training was newly added to NWABA's roster of events specifically to set athletes up for success by promoting realistic expectations, practicing event transitions, and building trust with their relay team members," a press release stated.

The NWABA's mission is: "To provide life-changing opportunities through sports and physical activity to individuals who are blind and visually impaired."

