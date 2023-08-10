'Suspicious' fire in Boise being investigated

The fire started around 2 a.m. Wednesday and caused significant damage.

BOISE, Idaho — A house fire in Boise is under investigation after police said it was "suspicious in nature." The house was under construction and located near Barber Dr., on S. Palmatier Way.

The fire started slightly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, according to the Boise Police Department (BPD). No one was in the house or injured in the fire.

The house is fairly large and most of the bottom story appeared to be unaffected, however, the fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damages.

BPD said that anyone with information about the fire can call Crime Stoppers: at 208-343-COPS, email www.343COPS.com, call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790 or text the “P3 Tips” app.

