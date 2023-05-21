Summer Reading: How reading year-round can benefit your kids

Even though school is ending, summer reading programs offer opportunities for students to learn outside the classroom.

Example video title will go here for this video

IDAHO, USA — Summer is just around the corner for students across the Treasure Valley. And while summer vacation is always a great time to enjoy a break from school, it's still important for students to continue learning year-round.

Reading proficiently by the end of third grade is the single most important factor for a child's success, according to Book it Forward! Idaho. So keeping up with reading over the summer can make a huge impact on a student's growth and development.

Local libraries were at JUMP in downtown Boise on Saturday for the 2nd annual Summer Reading & Learning Celebration, which showcases different learning opportunities available to kids across the Treasure Valley - including summer reading programs.

"All school year, kids have books that are assigned to them. But summer reading is all about reading the books that you want to read," Jessica Dorr, Boise Public Library director said. "We want to make reading a fun, daily habit because we know how important being able to read at grade-level is for education for kids of all ages."

Helping your child foster a love of reading can also help them grow, navigate the world, and become a life-long learner.

"Reading is truly how we understand the world, and how kids get to tell their own stories, how they get to learn about other places, how they get to discover new worlds," Dorr said. "The stronger a kid is as a reader; they really do have just unlimited opportunities in terms of their education. That basis of literacy allows kids to grow, and really helps them, it opens up their world."

Sometimes it can be difficult to get your kids to sit down and read - especially in a world full of distractions.

The Boise Public Library has some advice for parents looking to encourage their kids to read more:

"One, for your kids to see you reading," Dorr said. "And two, to read with them - and then to read what your kids are interested in."

Librarians are always there to help you and your kids find the perfect book.

"We really want to help you and your family find the book that is just right for you, that makes you excited to read, that tells you a story that you find interesting or that you want to act out," Dorr said. "There really is a book for everyone in our library."

Many of the libraries across the Treasure Valley have summer reading programs to encourage and reward kids for reading - including the Boise Public Library, Meridian Library District, Eagle Public Library.

Those libraries also have adult summer reading programs to encourage everyone to read more this summer.

Watch more Local News: