Summer fun for everyone: Boise Bicycle Project 'Out of School Kids Bike Sale'

The local nonprofit will sell kids bikes on a sliding scale.

BOISE, Idaho — Summer equals the idea of freedom with kids, and bicycles are a big part of that. But some families may not be able to afford the hefty price tag that can come with a new bike. That's where Boise Bicycle Project (BBP) comes in. The nonprofit announced its new "Launch of Sliding Scale Kids Bike Program," which will sell kids bikes on a sliding scale.

"Our intention with sliding scale kids' bikes is to ensure that kids are given the agency to choose their own bicycles, families are offered a chance to contribute to our programs in a way that is meaningful to them and that we create a strong connection between our shop and the community we serve," programs director of BBP Devin McComas said.

The new program will allow families to pay between $10 and $75 for a bike, lock, helmet and set of lights. The nonprofit is also hosting a launch party at the shop located at 1027 Lusk St., from May 25 to May 27 from 11:00a.m. to 5:00 p.m. During the launch BBP will have an extended collection of bikes on display and kids will have the chance to give the bikes test rides. The bikes will be sold on a first come first serve basis and the kids have to be there in person at the time of the sale.

"Striders, 16", 20", 24" and BMX bicycles are available for sale on the sliding scale. These bicycles are donated by the community and refurbished by volunteers and BBP staff. BBP's bike shop has sold refurbished bikes since 2007 but has rarely carried kids bikes – instead opting to send free kids bicycles to families in need through a network of school counselors, nonprofit organizations, and social workers," a press release stated.

According to the release, BBP donated over 1,200 bikes to kids last year and McComas stated that, with this new program, they will be able to give even more in 2023. They furthered that the new program will eliminate long lines when families pack in for free bikes and BBP will continue to give free bikes to families that qualify and are referred through programs.

