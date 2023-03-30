A local student honors Idaho’s farmworkers with free food, clothes, and services

For high school student Gabriela Gonzalez’ senior project, she partnered with local businesses to help provide necessities to local farm workers.

WILDER, Idaho — National Farmworker’s Awareness week has brought the community closer to help protect farmworkers from their working conditions.

High school student Gabriela Gonzalez is spending her senior year focusing on providing necessities and resources to local farm workers in Wilder.

"I have some personal experience doing fieldwork. I know it can be hard because they work in very hot weather even when it's raining outside. I get the struggle,” Gonzalez said.

On Wednesday, farmworkers had the chance to pick up free food, clothing and re-up their COVID-19 booster shots.

Gonzales teamed up with community leaders and businesses for her senior project to be able to provide these resources to farm workers.

She said it is important for her to be able to give back to the community she was once a part of.

“I get how it feels like to be working out in those fields from early in the morning to late at night. So, with me doing this, it's giving back to the community to make them feel appreciated overall,” Gonzalez said.

The event started at 4 p.m., but long lines wrapped around the event area way before the start time. Many farmworkers showed their appreciation towards Gonzalez and the businesses, including local Farmworker Marcos Mendoza Bernabe who says he has been working in Idaho’s fields since 1991.

"I'm grateful for everything. What they are doing out here and that the community is here to honor us. Thank God these dates come around because it encourages those who work in the fields,” Mendoza Bernabe said.

Although this is part of Gonzalez’ senior project, she hopes to be able to continue to give back even after graduation.

