Medicaid enrollment extended

People in Idaho that lost Medicaid coverage have until Nov. 30 to enroll.

IDAHO, USA — People who lost Medicaid coverage now have until Nov. 30 to reapply. The Special Enrollment Period (SEP) is for Idahoans who lost coverage when Medicaid began "unwinding" in February.

"We are excited to be able to offer Idahoans who may still need health insurance the chance to enroll in quality coverage through Your Health Idaho and encourage them to take the steps now to find the plan that best fits their needs. Once enrolled in a plan for 2023, they don't have to do anything for 2024; they will automatically be renewed in coverage," said Pat Kelly, Your Health Idaho Executive Director.

People can also apply for coverage for 2024. For more information, and to apply, people can go to YourHealthIdaho.org.





