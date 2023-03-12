Snowmobiler killed in avalanche

The person was killed while riding in the Stanley Lake Creek drainage of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

IDAHO, USA — A person was killed by an avalanche on Sunday, March 12 while snowmobiling in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. According to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, three people were riding when the victim was caught in the avalanche, and buried over a meter deep.

The person was found by another group of three riders, and they pulled the person out within 15 minutes and performed CPR. Unfortunately, the attempts to resuscitate the victim were not successful.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center will release more information as it becomes available and want to remind people that people should check avalanche conditions prior to going into the backcountry. People can check conditions at sawtoothavalanche.com.

Watch more Local News: