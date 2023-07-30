The Sixty fire is burning near Cascade

The fire is close to multiple structures and evacuations are underway.

Example video title will go here for this video

CASCADE, Idaho — The Sixty fire is burning in Cascade and is close to several structures. The Valley County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation notice, deputies are manning a check point for people at Timber Rim and Grey Ln., and residents on Timber Rim are being urged to leave the area.

According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire is close to the Timber Rim subdivision that is south of Sixty Lane, near Cascade in the Round Valley area.

As of Sunday, July 30, the fire was 5 to 10 acres. The fire department has two engine air tankers and a helicopter. Another crew of 20 is expected to arrive tomorrow.

The department also mentioned that people should never fly drones near wildfires because if a drone is flying, they must ground their aircrafts. No word on how the fire started.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.