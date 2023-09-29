Shoshone Falls Park closed due to quagga mussel invasion

The length of the closure is unknown.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is closing Shoshone Falls Park due to the invasion of the quagga mussel. The department said the closure is for containment and treatment.

"During the closure, Shoshone Falls Grade at the intersection to Dierkes Lake Park will be closed to all vehicles, cycling and pedestrian traffic. Trails in Shoshone Falls Park will also be closed. Dierkes Lake Park and its trails will remain open to the public, but water access is prohibited in the lake," a news release stated.

According to the ISDA the closure will be used as a staging area for equipment that will be used to treat and contain the mussels. No word on when the park will reopen.

People can get more information at idaho.gov/quagga.





Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.